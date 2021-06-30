West Bengal: 50% of available vaccines to be reserved for 2nd dose

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a total of 2,97,896 people were vaccinated. Cumulatively 2,12,65,964 have so far been vaccinated in Bengal of whom 48,37,475 people have received both the doses.

The state government on Tuesday said it would give priority to administering second dose of Covid vaccine and 50 per cent of the available vaccine doses would be reserved for people due for their second dose, said a notification issued by the health and family welfare department.

All the authorities concerned and medical officers in districts have also been informed, it added.

Due to “shortage of vaccines, second dose will be given priority now until we receive adequate quantity,” said a senior official.

“So, in all the districts, 50 per cent of the available vaccines will be reserved for second dose only.”

For KMC, only second dose will be given in next two days in view of this shortage. The state government is fully committed for early vaccination of all,” said Dr Ajoy Chakraborty director of health and service.

On Tuesday, Bengal recorded 1,595 new cases even as 2,024 persons were discharged. Total active cases stands at 21,116. The discharge rate reaches 97.41 per cent.

State has recorded 35 deaths in the past 24 hours, of which 11 have been recorded from North 24 Parganas and seven from Kolkata.

As many as 17,880 are currently in home isolation in the state while 724 are in safe homes. The total number of Covid cases in Bengal reached 14,98,305.

The state has administered 2.17 crore doses as of Tuesday through more than two lakh sessions in total. The government has received 1.99 crore doses and vaccinated 1.98 crore doses with that quantity.

“The vaccine utilisation is one of the best in the country and there is a net negative wastage and thus around five lakh doses could be saved by the state,” added Chakraborty.

More than 41 lakh people under “super spreader” category have been vaccinated till date. According to health officials, the state has given due priority of the elderly and vulnerable population and could make a perfect proportion of vaccination under different age group. Among those vaccinated, 63.39 lakh people were in the age group of 18-44 yeArs, 82.56 lakh (45-60 years) and 71.11 lakh people above 60 years of age.

Gender-wise also, 95.58 lakh female were vaccinated against 1.21 crore males.

“At present, the state has the capacity of vaccinating at least five lakh a day, which can be stretchable to 7-8 lakh a day subject to vaccine availability. Since there is a scarcity of vaccines, it is decided to give priority to second dose and at least 50 per cent of the available vaccine will be utilised for that. It is expected to get 4 lakh doses by evening tomorrow, but that is very inadequate considering the present level of 3 lakh vaccination on a daily basis,” said Chakraborty.