West Bengal Governor to discuss civic Bill with state advocate general

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has “sought to confer” with the state advocate general to discuss matters related to the Bali Municipality bill. The move comes after state advocate general S N Mookerjee submitted to the Calcutta High Court that owing to a “wrong understanding,” he made an incorrect submission recently that the Governor had signed the Bill.

“WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar after taking conspectus of the situation and proceedings before Calcutta High Court has sought to confer with Advocate General @MamataOfficial under Atricle 165(2) of the Constitution,” the Governor tweeted on Saturday.

The Governor also shared a note that he sent to the state government in this regard.

‘Response to inputs sought vide Note dated 24.11.2021 were made available by the state government after a considerable delay of about a month on 20.12.2021. Thereafter vide Note dated 24.12.2021 finding that the response of the Government was wanting on several counts, it was indicated that inputs sought vide Note dated 24.12.2021 be made available. The file has now been received on 28.12.2021…,” the note read.

The note, dated 24.12.2021, said, “officials concerned be sensitised accordingly and all required information sought be made available to this office at the earliest.” “Going by the inputs made available on 20.12.2021, it is apparent that this has had no impact,” it read.

‘Steps taken by the government to make available the entire documentation to the Learned Advocate General, who shall make it convenient, at the earliest to confer with the undersigned, who at present is at Raj Bhawan, Darjeeling,” the note added.

On December 25, the advocate during his submission to Calcutta High Court stated that the Governor had signed the Bali municipality bill. Later, the Governor pointed out that he did not sign it.