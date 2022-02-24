West Bengal Governor accepts Cabinet decision to summon Assembly post midnight

Accepting the decision of the state Cabinet, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Thursday summoned the state Legislative Assembly at 2 am on March 7. However, in a tweet, Dhankhar said that it is “unusual” on the part of the state government to recommend summoning of the state Assembly at midnight.

“Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 A.M. Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision,” he said in a tweet. He also shared the order of him summoning the Assembly.

The Governor also said that he found the timing of the Assembly odd and urged the state chief secretary to meet him Thursday to discuss the issue.

“Finding the timing of session after midnight somewhat odd, an outreach effort was made by calling Chief Secretary for urgent consultations before noon today. There was usual compliance failure. The issue was determined accepting the Cabinet Decision,” said Dhankhar in another tweet.

Later, in a press release, Dhankhar said, “The Governor has expressed his concern and displeasure at procedurally flawed and inappropriate handling of the issue of summoning of the State Legislature due to dereliction of duty by officials. Failure of Chief Secretary, who is Secretary to Cabinet, to ensure adherence to rules is apparent.”

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made a proposal to the Governor to summon the state Assembly. However, Dhankhar had returned the proposal as the recommendation was not made by the state cabinet.

“Firstly, a huge embarrassment was caused, when the Assembly was sought to be summoned on a proposal approved by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, who is vested with no such authority under the Constitution. Upon proposal being thus returned by the Governor, and the Government while being in correctional mode secure Cabinet approval, there was disregard by the Chief Secretary of several provisions of the Rules of Business framed under Article 166(3) of the Constitution,” read the press release.

“The documentation that was placed for consideration of the Cabinet as also before the Governor left much to be desired. The documentation seeking summoning of assembly on March 07 at 2.00 P.M. could not be reconciled with the Memorandum for Cabinet or Cabinet Decision that sought summoning of assembly on March 07 at 2.00 A.M. The matter has been referred to the Chief Minister for taking appropriate exemplary action so that Chief Secretary and other officials act responsibly with sense of accountability,” it added.

The state government is yet to respond on the matter.