West Bengal: Governor slams CM for her remarks against Oppn parties, journalists

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has once again hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to express regret over her statements — “political parties are vultures waiting for dead bodies” and “journalists must behave”. Earlier this week, the CM had made these two remarks during a press conference held at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

In an official statement on lockdown extension issued on May 2, Dhankhar said, “My message to senior police and administrative officers: Be fair, avoid any political affiliation or stance and deliver with your best foot forward. I am sure all concerned in the state govt will ensure that the needy get the full benefit of free ration from Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. There should be no corruption, diversion, political interference or controlling this. Benefit should reach poor & not the coffers of black marketers.”

Taking a dig at Banerjee, Dhankhar said, “The Chief Minister should regret her statement that ‘political parties are vultures in wait for the dead bodies’ and that journalists ‘must behave’ and take everyone along.”

On Saturday, the Governor had accused the state government of hiding the actual number of coronavirus cases in the state. He alleged that the Centre had information that there are 931 COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, while the state government claimed the number of active cases to be just 572.

