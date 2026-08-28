Days after Jadavpur University clashes, Bengal Governor likely to meet ABVP leaders

West Bengal Governor R N Ravi is expected to meet members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation of the RSS, during a visit to Jadavpur University in Kolkata, it is learnt. The Governor, who also serves as the Chancellor of the state university, is expected to meet ABVP representatives during the Vande Mataram singing event being organised on campus by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday.

As per sources in the Lok Bhavan, the Governor is also expected to meet members of a JU teachers’ body affiliated with the Sangh. The visit comes days after the ABVP and the CPI(M)’s Students’ Federation of India (SFI) clashed at JU campus on August 19 and 20.

The Governor has so far remained silent on the clashes. A senior official of Lok Bhavan told The Indian Express, “The Chancellor was closely monitoring what was happening in the Jadavpur University. However, he will first meet two organisations regarding the developments.”

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, JU Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said that the Chancellor has so far not asked the university to submit any report over the recent incidents.

However, an ABVP leader said it is not yet confirmed when the leadership will meet the Governor. The student body leader said, “We have already approached the Governor regarding the JU issue. He has also conveyed that he wants to know about the incidents that happened in Jadavpur. However, when we will meet with him, that is yet to be confirmed.”

CM sought to ‘restore nationalism on campus’

The timings of the expected meeting are also pertinent. The Governor is expected to meet the two RSS-linked bodies just after the ‘10 Sahsra Kanthe Vande Mataram’ event in Jadavpur, where CM Adhikari is also expected.

Reacting to the JU clashes, Adhikari had earlier said, “Those who are crying in the media over Jadavpur university, I am telling you the state government will not compromise on nationalism and Rashtrabad.”

Story continues below this ad

“Do you know one cannot chant Vande Mataram inside Jadavpur (University), the national flag is not given respect, they don’t allow CCTVs to be placed inside, education department officers are not allowed. There are jihadi and anti-national elements (on campus) who do not allow celebrations on January 26 (Republic Day) and August 15 (Independence Day),” the chief minister had said.

“However, I will establish nationalism in and around Jadavpur (University). We have come to power to fulfill Syamaprasad Mukherjee’s dream in Bengal. There will be no compromise on this,” he had said.

Probe on

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against unknown persons and “outsiders” for allegedly forcibly entering the university campus and indulging in arson, vandalism, and intimidation. On Wednesday, the police visited the campus and met the acting registrar for over an hour. They are learnt to have sought CCTV footage from the university authorities, covering the time from before the general body meeting began on August 19 and until both protest rallies were held on August 20.

Meanwhile, two members of the enquiry committee set up to investigate the violence have resigned from the panel this week.