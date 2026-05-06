‘Now, governor will decide’: Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal after meeting with R N Ravi

West Bengal Governor R N Ravi is seeking constitutional experts’ advice before calling the BJP’s legislative party leader to form the new government, sources in Lok Bhavan said on Wednesday.
Ravi has met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala.
After the meeting, Agarwal said, “The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already published the gazette notification of the winning candidates. Now, the governor will take all decisions as per constitutional provisions.”
A senior Lok Bhavan official said, “As per Article 172 of the Constitution, the West Bengal Assembly will dissolve on Wednesday midnight. After that, this government and its Cabinet will dissolve. This Cabinet can then work as a caretaker government till a new government is sworn in.”
“If the governor wants, he can replace the existing government with a caretaker government. But then also, new ministers have to be sworn in. He can also impose President’s rule for a few days. However, after the Assembly is dissolved, the governor will call the largest party to form the new government. Meanwhile, the largest party has to elect its legislative party leader,” he added.
According to sources, the BJP is yet to decide the swearing-in venue, although three places are under speculation: the Brigade Parade ground, Netaji Indoor Stadium, and RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
However, BJP sources said all such decisions would be taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata on Thursday.
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It was already decided that the new government will be sworn in on May 9, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.
The confusion about government formation began after outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not resign. She alleged that the elections were stolen by manipulating electronic voting machines (EVM).
“We have not been defeated. I have not been defeated. I will not resign. There is no question of my going to Raj Bhavan. In this election, the BJP and the Election Commission played a dirty game… They forcefully grabbed (votes),” she said at a press conference on Tuesday, a day after the votes were counted.
Banerjee lost to the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes in Bhabanipur, as the saffron party swept the Assembly elections.
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“I was assaulted inside the counting centre. They hit me in my belly and on my back. I was not allowed to enter. My agent was also not allowed to enter. If such atrocities were committed against me, imagine what happened to other candidates,” said Banerjee.
Alleging EVM manipulation, the Trinamool Congress chief said, “How can EVMs have 90 per cent and 95 per cent battery (during counting)? We have all the proof,” she said.
Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress was planning action against the BJP and the Election Commission. “We have an action plan which is being prepared. But we can’t share that with you now,” she said.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More