‘Now, governor will decide’: Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal after meeting with R N Ravi

The confusion about government formation began after outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not resign. (File Photo)

West Bengal Governor R N Ravi is seeking constitutional experts’ advice before calling the BJP’s legislative party leader to form the new government, sources in Lok Bhavan said on Wednesday.

Ravi has met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala.

After the meeting, Agarwal said, “The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already published the gazette notification of the winning candidates. Now, the governor will take all decisions as per constitutional provisions.”

A senior Lok Bhavan official said, “As per Article 172 of the Constitution, the West Bengal Assembly will dissolve on Wednesday midnight. After that, this government and its Cabinet will dissolve. This Cabinet can then work as a caretaker government till a new government is sworn in.”