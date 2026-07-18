Fake calls in Governor R N Ravi’s name: West Bengal Lok Bhavan seeks probe

The West Bengal governor’s office has lodged a complaint with the Kolkata police, alleging that an unknown individual was impersonating Governor R N Ravi and making phone calls to senior officials, dignitaries, and others.
In a letter to the deputy commissioner of police, cyber crime cell, on Friday, Soumitra Mohan, Ravi’s secretary, said the impersonator had been using a specific mobile number and was issuing instructions and requests in the governor’s name. Saying the matter was “of grave concern”, the letter flagged that the act has “serious administrative and security implications”.
“Such fraudulent acts not only amount to criminal impersonation and cheating but also have the potential to compromise the dignity and constitutional office of the Hon’ble Governor. More importantly, they pose serious security concerns and carry the risk of misleading public authorities and other individuals into acting upon false representations purportedly made by a constitutional functionary,” the letter added.
Mohan urged the police to launch an immediate investigation, identify the person or people behind the act, trace the owner of the number, preserve electronic evidence, and take legal action.
“You are also requested to take all necessary technical and preventive measures to ensure that such impersonation is stopped forthwith and that any wider conspiracy, if involved, is thoroughly investigated,” the letter said.
“Considering the sensitivity of the matter and its potential security ramifications, an expeditious investigation may kindly be undertaken and this Secretariat may be kept informed of the action taken in the matter,” it added.
Advisory issued
The Lok Bhavan also issued an advisory warning officials and the general public about the impersonator. “Government officials and members of the public are advised to exercise due caution and not to act upon any unsolicited or suspicious telephone call or other communication purporting to be from the Hon’ble Governor or any officer of Lok Bhavan without first verifying its authenticity with Lok Bhavan,” the advisory stated, urging people to contact the Lok Bhavan if they had any information.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More