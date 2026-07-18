Fake calls in Governor R N Ravi’s name: West Bengal Lok Bhavan seeks probe

The Lok Bhavan also issued an advisory warning officials and the general public about the impersonator. (File Photo)

The West Bengal governor’s office has lodged a complaint with the Kolkata police, alleging that an unknown individual was impersonating Governor R N Ravi and making phone calls to senior officials, dignitaries, and others.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner of police, cyber crime cell, on Friday, Soumitra Mohan, Ravi’s secretary, said the impersonator had been using a specific mobile number and was issuing instructions and requests in the governor’s name. Saying the matter was “of grave concern”, the letter flagged that the act has “serious administrative and security implications”.

“Such fraudulent acts not only amount to criminal impersonation and cheating but also have the potential to compromise the dignity and constitutional office of the Hon’ble Governor. More importantly, they pose serious security concerns and carry the risk of misleading public authorities and other individuals into acting upon false representations purportedly made by a constitutional functionary,” the letter added.