West Bengal Governor prorogues Assembly

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar prorogued the West Bengal Assembly from Monday, and observed that in the country’s parliamentary history, an assembly has never been in session for over a year without being prorogued.

Prorogation is discontinuing a session of the Parliament or a legislative assembly without dissolving it.

In a Twitter post, Dhankhar said he prorogued the Assembly from February 15, taking note of a recommendation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Never earlier in the parliamentary history of this country an assembly has been in session for over a year without being prorogued,” Dhankhar tweeted. A two-day special session of the Assembly was held from January 27.