West Bengal Governor prorogues Assembly

February 16, 2021 3:18:53 am
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar prorogued the West Bengal Assembly from Monday, and observed that in the country’s parliamentary history, an assembly has never been in session for over a year without being prorogued.
Prorogation is discontinuing a session of the Parliament or a legislative assembly without dissolving it.
In a Twitter post, Dhankhar said he prorogued the Assembly from February 15, taking note of a recommendation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“Never earlier in the parliamentary history of this country an assembly has been in session for over a year without being prorogued,” Dhankhar tweeted. A two-day special session of the Assembly was held from January 27.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.