scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 15, 2021
Latest news

West Bengal Governor prorogues Assembly

“Never earlier in the parliamentary history of this country an assembly has been in session for over a year without being prorogued," Dhankhar tweeted.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
February 16, 2021 3:18:53 am
west bengal governor dhankharIn a Twitter post, Dhankhar said he prorogued the Assembly from February 15, taking note of a recommendation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar prorogued the West Bengal Assembly from Monday, and observed that in the country’s parliamentary history, an assembly has never been in session for over a year without being prorogued.

Prorogation is discontinuing a session of the Parliament or a legislative assembly without dissolving it.

In a Twitter post, Dhankhar said he prorogued the Assembly from February 15, taking note of a recommendation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Click here for more

“Never earlier in the parliamentary history of this country an assembly has been in session for over a year without being prorogued,” Dhankhar tweeted. A two-day special session of the Assembly was held from January 27.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement