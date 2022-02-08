West Bengal Governor now says Lokayukta file not with him

Countering allegations levelled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that several files were pending for his approval, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday claimed that the Lokayukta file is not pending with him while he is still awaiting a response from the state government on the matter.

In a tweet on Monday, the Governor wrote, “Lokayukta file not pending at Raj Bhawan. Finding flaws in Govt. recommendation dtd. Dec 28 for appointment of Justice Ashim Kumar Roy, who retired as Lokayukta on Jan 10, 2022, for another 3 year term, Guv sought response @chief_west on Jan 02. Response is awaited.”

In January, the Governor had asked the Mamata Banerjee government to inform him on whose order a “judgemental view” was taken on a communication by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over the selection of the state’s Lokayukta.

Roy’s name was announced in a meeting of the committee that was formed to appoint the Lokayukta. While the December 27 meeting was attended by the chief minister and Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, Adhikari was not present.

On Sunday, Dhankhar had also claimed the file related to two appointments in the state human rights commission was not pending for his approval.