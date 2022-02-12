West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar prorogues Assembly session, TMC cries foul

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday prorogued the state Legislative Assembly with effect from February 12 after exercising power vested with him under Article 174 of the Constitution.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022,” the Governor said.

Prorogation is discontinuing a session of the Parliament or a legislative assembly without dissolving it.

WB Guv: In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022. pic.twitter.com/dtdHMivIup — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 12, 2022

Following this, the state government will have to take permission from the Governor to commence the next session of the Assembly and it would have to begin with a speech by him. There is no record in the recent memory regarding a Governor proroguing a session of the Assembly without the consent of the Speaker of Assembly or the Chief Minister of the state, sources said.

The Budget session of the Assembly was scheduled to commence either in February or March in view of the ongoing civic body polls in the state. The TMC was contemplating on bringing a motion against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during the upcoming session, accusing him of interfering in the day-to-today activities of the state government.

Reacting to the Governor’s move, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “This is an unprecedented move. The Governor has overstepped his constitutional duties because there should be a gap of six months between two sessions of the state Assembly. No Governor of the country has ever done this before. Earlier, he was not giving his consent to several bills and now, he has prorogued the Assembly. This is completely unjust. The state government should move the court against this.”

Defending the decision, Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “He has the power to do this and he has exercised his power. This has been done because of the misrule of the state government and the continuous defiant stance taken by the administration.”

On Friday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had submitted a Substantive Motion under Rule 170 in the Rajya Sabha, urging President Ram Nath Kovind to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar as West Bengal Governor.

The prolonged tussle between the state government and the Raj Bhawan reached a flashpoint after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently blocked the Governor on Twitter for purportedly tagging her in all of his posts, criticising her administration. The Governor has been targeting the state government over a host of issues and seeking information and reports regarding appointments to various posts.