Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Amit Mitra’s ‘ostrich stance’ over investment details

In a fresh barb against the state government over the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday slammed advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former finance minister Amit Mitra for his “ostrich-like stance” and “hiding” details of investments received in the five editions of the conclave.

Mitra had on Wednesday criticised the governor for giving conflicting signals after promising “togetherness” with the state government on the investment front, at the ‘Meet and Greet’ programme the previous day.

Why ostrich stance @DrAmitMitra on issues #BGBS ! Why hide real scenario ! If achievements @MamataOfficial as claimed are “resounding success” why not share details ! My emphasis at Meet & Greet on action in “togetherness” and shunning “adversarial stance” was blissfully missed. pic.twitter.com/Qa3SpScNqc — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 13, 2021

“Why ostrich stance @DrAmitMitra on issues #BGBS ! Why hide the real scenario! If achievements @MamataOfficial as claimed are ‘resounding success’ why not share details! My emphasis at Meet & Greet on action in ‘togetherness’ and shunning ‘adversarial stance’ was blissfully missed,” Dhankhar tweeted on Saturday.

The governor accused Mitra of “twisting” his remarks at the ‘Meet and Greet’ programme. “People have a right to know.. over five years is a long period.. The truth must come out.. Why hesitation in giving details of the event manager? You have given, Dr Mitra, a twist to what I said on Meet and Greet,” he said. Mitra had earlier said a four-page statement, sent to the governor in September, had the investment and employment details — a claim contested by Dhankar.

The governor alleged that the state government was at “loggerheads” with Central agencies and him, and claimed the flight of the capital from West Bengal. Mitra had earlier termed the governor’s tweets on BGBS “a classic case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde”.

“On 9th Nov he strongly supported CM’s plan of next Summit: ‘I will leave nothing undone..’ & ‘togetherness’ & within 24 hours he tweets venom on Summits by putting out a year old letter to CM & FM,(me)!” Mitra tweeted.