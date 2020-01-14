Bengal Governor invites CM, Opposition party leaders to ‘discuss’ two pending Bills

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Monday called for a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and seven other Legislative party leaders on January 17. (File photo) Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Monday called for a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and seven other Legislative party leaders on January 17. (File photo)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Monday called for a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and seven other Legislative party leaders on January 17 to discuss the two crucial Bills that have been cleared by the Assembly and are awaiting his approval.

The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, and West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019, were passed on August 30 last year.

Dhankhar tweeted on Monday, “@MamataOfficial. I have invited leaders of the Legislature Parties… on 17.1.2020 at 12 noon at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata as regards pendency of West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, and West Bengal State Commission for SC and ST Bill 2019.”

“@MamataOfficial. The step has been taken for this meeting as on one hand the inputs are not being made available and on the other hand, total factually untenable information is being put in public domain both at the level of the Assembly as also the State Government,” he added.

In a letter attached with the tweet, he said, “As regards both the Bills, highest attention is being bestowed by me for their consideration at my end, essential inputs have been sought from the West Bengal legislative assembly as also the state government…”

Raj Bhawan and the state government have been at loggerheads over the pending bills. While the state government has highlighted that the Governor is deliberately trying to create roadblock in their functioning, Dhankhar has stated that clarifications are not being answered.

“These Bills are pending consideration with the Hon’ble Governor on account of there being no inputs available from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly as also the State Government in spite of repeated serious efforts.

“In his communication to these eight leaders the Hon’ble Governor has given relevant details as regards the stalemate that has been occasioned for consideration of the Bills at his end,” the statement added.

Apart from the CM, the letter was forwarded to the Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Abdul Mannan, CPI(M) Legislative Party leader Sujan Chakraborty, and the leaders of the RSP, the AIFB, CPI, GJM and the BJP.

While, there was no reaction from the government till the last reports came, the opposition leaders stated that the matter should be settled amicably.

“The state government should give due importance to the position of the constitutional head. State government should answer clarifications and settle the issues amicably for smooth passage of the Bills,” said Mannan.

The invitation was extended on a day when vice-chancellors gave a meet by Dhankhar miss.

