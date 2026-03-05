West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns: ‘Shocked and deeply concerned,’ says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor resigns: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned on Thursday after serving 3.5 years in office.  The resignation comes just ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Written by: Anish Mondal
Updated: Mar 5, 2026 08:35 PM IST
West Bengal Governor resigns: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned on Thursday after serving 3.5 years in office.  The resignation comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Sharing a post on X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of CV Ananda Bose’s resignation as Governor of the state. She added that the reasons behind his resignation were not known to her at that moment.

Bose, a former IAS officer, was sworn in as the Governor of West Bengal on November 23, 2022. He was administered the oath of office by the then Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava.

A retired 1977-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, he was appointed Governor of West Bengal on November 17, replacing La Ganesan. Prior to his retirement in 2011, he served as the administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata.

About CV Ananda Bose

Bose is the recipient of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. Bose has brought out 350 publications including 70 books in 9 languages consisting of novels, short stories, poems and essays.

He has represented India in the European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN), Geneva and International Fusion Energy Organisation, ITER, France. He was also the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Education Society.

He was also the head of the prestigious Supreme Court Committee on the treasures of ‘Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple’ Kerala.

Son of the freedom fighter, PK Vasudevan Nair and C Padmavathy Amma, former GoI official, Bose was born in Mannanam, Kottayam Kerala on January 2, 1951.

Full list of West Bengal Governors since Independence

Governors of West Bengal Since IndependenceFrom 1947 to present — 23 Governors have served the state

# Name Assumed Charge
01Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari15.08.1947
02Dr. Kailash Nath Katju21.06.1948
03Dr. Harendra Coomar Mookerjee01.11.1951
04Shrimati Padmaja Naidu03.11.1956
05Shri Dharma Vira01.06.1967
06Shri Shanti Swarup Dhawan19.09.1969
07Shri Anthony Lancelot Dias21.08.1971
08Shri Tribhuvan Narayan Singh06.11.1977
09Shri Bhairab Datt Pande12.09.1981
10Shri Anant Prasad Sharma10.10.1983
11Shri Uma Shankar Dikshit01.10.1984
12Professor Saiyid Nurul Hasan12.08.1986
13Shri T. V. Rajeshwar02.03.1989
14Professor Saiyid Nurul Hasan07.02.1990
15Shri K. V. Raghunatha Reddy14.08.1993
16Dr. A. R. Kidwai27.04.1998
17Justice Shri Shyamal Kumar Sen18.05.1999
18Shri Viren J. Shah04.12.1999
19Shri Gopalkrishna Gandhi14.12.2004
20Shri M. K. Narayanan24.01.2010
21Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi24.07.2014
22Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar30.07.2019
23Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose23.11.2022
