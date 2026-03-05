West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns: ‘Shocked and deeply concerned,’ says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor resigns: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned on Thursday after serving 3.5 years in office. The resignation comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Sharing a post on X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of CV Ananda Bose’s resignation as Governor of the state. She added that the reasons behind his resignation were not known to her at that moment.

I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal. The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 5, 2026

Bose, a former IAS officer, was sworn in as the Governor of West Bengal on November 23, 2022. He was administered the oath of office by the then Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava.

A retired 1977-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, he was appointed Governor of West Bengal on November 17, replacing La Ganesan. Prior to his retirement in 2011, he served as the administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata.

About CV Ananda Bose

Bose is the recipient of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. Bose has brought out 350 publications including 70 books in 9 languages consisting of novels, short stories, poems and essays.

He has represented India in the European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN), Geneva and International Fusion Energy Organisation, ITER, France. He was also the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Education Society.

He was also the head of the prestigious Supreme Court Committee on the treasures of ‘Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple’ Kerala.

Son of the freedom fighter, PK Vasudevan Nair and C Padmavathy Amma, former GoI official, Bose was born in Mannanam, Kottayam Kerala on January 2, 1951.

