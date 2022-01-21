West Bengal Governor slams CM Mamata Banerjee for ‘not giving information’

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday fired a fresh salvo at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her government of “unprecedented constitutional transgressions”, saying that her office was not providing information that he has been seeking over the last two years.

“In disregard of constitutional ‘duty’ under Article 167 @MamataOfficial there is failure to provide any information to the Governor including: Pandemic Purchase Enquiry, BGBS, Bengal Aerotropolis Project, GTA, MAA Canteen, & Pegasus Notification. Unprecedented constitutional transgression,” the Governor tweeted.

Coming down heavily on the CM, he further wrote that the set of responsibilities and duties that have been vested in them by the Constitution has been “continually belied in practice at her end”. Describing it as contrary to the “constitutional essence and spirit”, Dhankhar termed the situation “very concerning”.

“(The) Enormity of the situation is that now for over two years no information sought has been provided. Such failure to perform ‘constitutional duty’ under Article 167 of the Constitution is unprecedented and ill augurs for governance as per law,” the Governor wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“(The) Stance of the bureaucracy led by the Chief Secretary, in blatantly failing to adhere to the Rules of Business under Article 166(3) of the Constitution and its abysmal flouting of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, leaves no option but to conclude it is (a) ‘law unto itself’” he added.

The Governor called upon the CM to vindicate her oath by imparting all information sought so far, especially in relation to Pandemic Purchase Enquiry, Bengal Global Business Summit, Bengal Aerotropolis Project, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, ‘MAA Canteen’, State Finance Commission and the Pegasus Notification, at the earliest.

“(The) Upcoming Republic Day on 26th January is a reminder to earnestly carry out our constitutional obligations and duties,” the Governor tweeted.

The fresh attack on the CM came just a day after Dhankhar gave a seven-day ultimatum to Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, warning him of “serious consequences” if he fails to meet him to discuss the matter related to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari being allegedly stopped by the police near Netai from attending a ‘Martyr’s Day’ event.