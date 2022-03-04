West Bengal: Governor calls House session at 2 pm on March 7

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday summoned the state Assembly at 2 pm on March 7, thus ending the standoff between the state government and Raj Bhawan over the issue since the last week of February. The Governor’s decision came after a meeting with state chief secretary HK Dwivedi.

The move was prompted by a fresh proposal from the state cabinet rectifying the typographical error which had caused Dhankhar to summon the Assembly at 2 am on March 7, instead of 2 pm.

“Invoking Article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Feb 28 Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00pm,” Dhankhar said in a tweet.

Last week, the Governor had remarked that a history of sorts was in the making, summoning the assembly at the unusual time of 2 am. “Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision,” Dhankhar had tweeted. The cabinet thereafter met on February 28 and sent a fresh proposal to the governor for summoning the House at 2 pm on March 7.

Dhankhar had then asked the chief secretary to clarify certain procedural issues in the fresh cabinet decision.

“The chief secretary has assured of effecting constitutional compliance of all pending issues not later than 15 days,” Dhankhar added in the tweet.

Earlier, the Governor stuck to his stand that a Cabinet recommendation is required for him to consider the change in the timing of the Assembly session from 2 am to 2 pm on March 7.

“In the matter of summoning of West Bengal Assembly, the Governor acts only on the recommendation of the State Cabinet and no other authority,” read a statement signed by Dhankhar’s OSD.