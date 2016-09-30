West Bengal government to put emphasis on new, smaller townships, says Amit Mitra

Amit Mitra, in Kolkata Thursday. Subham Dutta Amit Mitra, in Kolkata Thursday. Subham Dutta

The West Bengal government is now placing emphasis on new, smaller townships in the state, particularly on “new tier-II and tier-III townships”, with state Finance Minister Amit Mitra seeking investors to come forward for the state’s theme-township scheme.

The state government had planned six townships in Siliguri, Baraipur, Asansol, Kalyani, Bolpur and Howrah, and they will be put on the block through e-auction and global tendering process.

However, government officials have admitted that the six townships have generated little interest in terms of investment till now.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CII organised realty conclave, Mitra said: “We have rationalised circles rates, 10 per cent higher FAR for green buildings while buildings within metro railway stations will get 10 per cent more FAR as a part of the new private township policy.”

