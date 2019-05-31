Summer vacation cut short, West Bengal schools to reopen on June 10

The West Bengal government on Thursday reduced the duration of the summer vacation in state-run schools. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to reopen on June 30 after the vacation. However, following the amendment, schools will reopen on June 10.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in a Facebook post said, “Summer vacation as notified has been amended. The schools — primary, secondary will reopen on June 10, 2019. P.S. Necessary notice will be issued by the education department, secondary cell.”

Following the announcement, the School Education Department issued the necessary notification in this regard.

Earlier, the state government was criticised by a section of the people and teachers’ associations for announcing a two-month summer vacation. They were of the view that such a long summer vacation will pose a hurdle to complete the syllabus in schools on time. On May 3, the state government had announced a prolonged summer vacation till June 30 keeping in view the progress of super cyclone Fani and extreme heat weather.