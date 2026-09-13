Bengal government orders closure of 252 madrassas, show-cause notices to 100 others

The West Bengal government has ordered the closure of 252 madrassas and issued show-cause notices to around 100 others following a state-wide survey that found several institutions lacking requisite approvals and basic infrastructure, officials said on Sunday.

Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Minister Kshudiram Tudu said madrassas with the necessary approvals would continue to function. The department’s survey, conducted across all districts since early June, assessed the institutions’ infrastructure, approval status and management systems.

Officials said the 100 madrassas served show-cause notices would face further action after their responses are examined.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Tudu said the exercise followed directions from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to determine how many madrassas operate across the state with authorisation and without.