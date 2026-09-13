Bengal government orders closure of 252 madrassas, show-cause notices to 100 others

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The West Bengal government has ordered the closure of 252 madrassas and issued show-cause notices to around 100 others following a state-wide survey that found several institutions lacking requisite approvals and basic infrastructure, officials said on Sunday.
Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Minister Kshudiram Tudu said madrassas with the necessary approvals would continue to function. The department’s survey, conducted across all districts since early June, assessed the institutions’ infrastructure, approval status and management systems.
Officials said the 100 madrassas served show-cause notices would face further action after their responses are examined.
Tudu said the exercise followed directions from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to determine how many madrassas operate across the state with authorisation and without.
State Panchayati Raj Minister Dilip Ghosh said there had been repeated complaints about some madrassas and alleged that, in some cases, people arrested for their alleged involvement in extremist activities had been working as teachers at such institutions.
“Madrassas being run in accordance with the law and with government permission will continue to function. But the government will not allow madrassas to be opened indiscriminately and cause trouble,” Ghosh said.
Opposition Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh, however, said all madrassas should not be “painted with the same brush.”
With PTI Inputs
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