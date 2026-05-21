‘Complete prohibition’, ‘strict compliance’: Bengal cites rules about employees’ interaction with media

The circular also imposed a “complete prohibition” on government employees from making any adverse criticism of policies or decisions of the state or Central government. (Express file photo by Partha Paul)
The new BJP Government in West Bengal has barred its employees and officers from interacting with the media without prior permission, according to a circular issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal.
In the circular issued on May 19, Agarwal reiterated the existing conduct rules governing members of the All India Services (AIS), the West Bengal Civil Service, the West Bengal Police Service, and other state government employees.
Citing the All India Service (AIS) Conduct Rules, 1968, the West Bengal Service (Duties, Rights and Obligations of Government Employees) Rules, 1980, and the West Bengal Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1959, the circular said these regulations define the “nature of and limitations on” interactions with the media.
The order applies to employees of the state government, autonomous bodies, boards, corporations, undertakings, educational institutions substantially funded by the government, and members of the AIS serving in connection with state affairs.
“Complete prohibition, except with prior sanction, on the participation or association of any member of the services in any sponsored or privately produced media program or any media program sponsored by the government of India but produced by an outside agency,” said the circular.
The circular also highlighted the “complete prohibition without any governmental order” on any direct or indirect communication of any document or information with the press by the members of the services.
“Complete prohibition, without prior sanction of the government on any contribution in editing or managing of any newspaper, periodical or any other publication and on any participation in any radio broadcast or writing of any article or letter for any newspaper or periodical by any member of the services,” it said.
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The circular also imposed a “complete prohibition” on government employees from making any adverse criticism of policies or decisions of the state or Central government through publications, media interactions, broadcasts, statements, or any other form of communication.
“Complete prohibition on any publication, interaction, utterance, broadcast, contribution in any media, which can lead to straining of the relations of the state government with the Central government or any state government/s or between the Central government and the government of any foreign state/s,” the circular added.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More