‘Complete prohibition’, ‘strict compliance’: Bengal cites rules about employees’ interaction with media

The circular also imposed a “complete prohibition” on government employees from making any adverse criticism of policies or decisions of the state or Central government. (Express file photo by Partha Paul)

The new BJP Government in West Bengal has barred its employees and officers from interacting with the media without prior permission, according to a circular issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal.

In the circular issued on May 19, Agarwal reiterated the existing conduct rules governing members of the All India Services (AIS), the West Bengal Civil Service, the West Bengal Police Service, and other state government employees.

Citing the All India Service (AIS) Conduct Rules, 1968, the West Bengal Service (Duties, Rights and Obligations of Government Employees) Rules, 1980, and the West Bengal Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1959, the circular said these regulations define the “nature of and limitations on” interactions with the media.