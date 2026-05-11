West Bengal First Cabinet Meeting Live Updates: Portfolios to be assigned to 5 ministers as new cabinet meets today

West Bengal First Cabinet Meeting Live: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari being welcomed by supporters during a visit to Midnapore. (Handout via PTI Photo)

West Bengal First Cabinet Meeting Live Updates: The West Bengal cabinet, led by newly-elected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, will hold its first meeting at Nabanna, the state Secretariat, on Monday. According to sources, the portfolios of the five ministers – Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Kshudiram Tudu, and Ashok Kirtania, who took oath on Saturday – will also be announced.

Meeting with top cops: Adhikari will also hold his first meeting with top police officers, including district police chiefs and officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Nabanna. The meeting with the top police officers will take place in the backdrop of alleged post-poll violence in the state, including the murder of Adhikari’s personal secretary Chandranath Rath, on the outskirts of Kolkata on May 6.

Story continues below this ad Narendra Modi on Bengal poll verdict: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday stated that people across the country felt an “unimaginable sense of relief” after the BJP swept the West Bengal Assembly elections. PM Modi said he was experiencing such an impact from an election result for the first time in his political life and asserted that the polls had drawn global attention. Live Updates

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