West Bengal Government Formation Live Updates: BJP plans swearing-in amid Mamata’s legal challenge over poll results

Mamata Banerjee refused to resign and alleged the elections were manipulated through intimidation and unfair means. (file)

West Bengal Government Formation LIVE: R N Ravi dissolved the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday, formally ending outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule and clearing the way for the BJP to form its first government in the state after winning 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections. However, Mamata Banerjee refused to resign and alleged the elections were manipulated through intimidation and unfair means. Banerjee claimed the BJP had “hijacked” over 1,500 TMC offices and said she was “heckled and pushed” in the post-result atmosphere. The BJP is expected to hold a meeting of newly elected MLAs on Friday to elect its legislative party leader ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Post polls violence: The political crisis intensified after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas. His family demanded strict punishment for the killers, while BJP workers staged protests across parts of Bengal. Adhikari called the murder “premeditated”, and the Congress sought a judicially monitored independent probe into the incident. The Congress also wrote to the Governor seeking a judicially monitored independent investigation, calling the killing a “well-planned organised crime” allegedly carried out by professional killers.

Story continues below this ad Mamata gets backing: Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress said it would move court against the election results. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence and expressed solidarity, alleging the Bengal elections were conducted on the “Uttar Pradesh model” through intimidation and misuse of central forces. He claimed the BJP, Election Commission and “underground elements” worked together to influence the polls. The swearing-in of the BJP government on May 9 is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, with speculation continuing over whether Adhikari will emerge as Bengal’s next chief minister. Live Updates May 8, 2026 09:31 AM IST West Bengal Government Formation Live Updates: Preparations underway for BJP's historic swearing-in ceremony As the BJP prepares to form its first-ever government in West Bengal, preparations are in full swing at Brigade Parade Ground for the swearing-in ceremony of the state’s new Chief Minister. The BJP secured a sweeping victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections, winning 207 of the 294 seats and ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee.

VIDEO | Kolkata: Preparations underway at Brigade Parade Ground for the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal's new Chief Minister as BJP gears up to form its first government in the state.



The BJP secured a landslide victory in the recently concluded elections in West Bengal,… pic.twitter.com/CrNy3v2ZLe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

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