West Bengal Government Formation LIVE Updates: Who will lead Bengal? BJP weighs options as Mamata refuses to resign

Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photos)

West Bengal Election Results 2026, West Bengal Government Formation LIVE Updates: After a historic saffron victory in West Bengal, the BJP is now gearing up to form its first government in the state. Even as the party sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony could be held on May 9, which also coincides with Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday (Pochishe Boisakh or 25 of Baisakh), commemorated following the Bengali calendar, the BJP is yet to announce its pick for the chief ministerial post.

Suvendu Adhikari, a frontrunner for CM seat: While the party leadership has, in the recent past, picked surprise names for the CM’s post in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Delhi, one of the most aggressive BJP faces in Bengal — Suvendu Adhikari — tops the list of candidates being considered for the chair. A protege-turned-arch rival of outgoing Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari spearheaded the BJP’s ground offensive in West Bengal that breached the TMC citadel to end its 15-year rule.

Story continues below this ad Mamata ‘won’t resign’: Meanwhile, a defiant Banerjee Tuesday said that she would not visit the Lok Bhavan to submit her resignation to the governor. “We have not been defeated. I have not been defeated. I will not resign. There is no question of my going to the Raj Bhawan,” she said at a press conference. “In this election, the BJP and the Election Commission played a dirty game. They forcefully grabbed votes.”Banerjee lost to the BJP’s Adhikari by over 15,000 votes in Bhabanipur. Live Updates May 6, 2026 10:26 AM IST West Bengal Government Formation LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign as CM Meanwhile, a defiant Banerjee Tuesday said that she would not visit the Lok Bhavan to submit her resignation to the governor. “We have not been defeated. I have not been defeated. I will not resign . There is no question of my going to the Raj Bhawan,” she said at a press conference. “In this election, the BJP and the Election Commission played a dirty game. They forcefully grabbed votes.” Banerjee lost to the BJP’s Adhikari by over 15,000 votes in Bhabanipur. May 6, 2026 10:26 AM IST West Bengal Government Formation LIVE Updates: Who will lead Bengal? BJP weighs options After a historic saffron victory in West Bengal, the BJP is now gearing up to form its first government in the state. Even as the party sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony could be held on May 9, which also coincides with Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday (Pochishe Boisakh or 25 of Baisakh), commemorated following the Bengali calendar, the BJP is yet to announce its pick for the chief ministerial post. While the party leadership has, in the recent past, picked surprise names for the CM’s post in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Delhi , one of the most aggressive BJP faces in Bengal — Suvendu Adhikari — tops the list of candidates being considered for the chair .

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