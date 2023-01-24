West Bengal: Class X girl’s father beaten up by molesters, dies

The father of a Class X girl died Tuesday after being beaten up by alleged molesters in West Bengal’s Howrah district.

According to police sources, the two main accused are brothers. The deceased was 35 years old.

Howrah (Rural) superintendent of police Swati Bhangalia said a case has been filed under the POCSO Act and charges of murder have also been invoked. The complaint has named two people, of whom one has been arrested. The other accused is at large.

According to police, a Class X student was returning home after attending her tuition classes when she was surrounded by a group of inebriated people near her house. The student alleged that they tried to drag her by the arm. The teenager said she somehow managed to escape from their hands and returned home screaming. She narrated the incident to her father who then left the house immediately to confront the group. The accused were still drinking in the area. When the father protested, three drunken youths started beating him with bamboo sticks. Hearing his screams, local residents and family members rushed to the spot to save him. He was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries. He was later shifted to the sub-divisional hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said: “Anti-social people in Bengal have no fear, everyone is TMC now. They have this confidence that no one can harm them. They don’t fear the police, law and order…”

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty also criticised the TMC government.

“A father died while trying to save his daughter from being molested, shouldn’t the government be shameful about it? This incident is unfortunate for the people of Bengal. Isn’t the TMC responsible for such lawlessness?” said Chakraborty.

Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya called it a brutal incident. “There is no end to such incidents in Bengal. This is brutal. Those who are in power should also hit the streets to protest the incident. Everyone should come and protest against such incidents.”

While no official statement has been issued by the TMC (Trinamool Congress) over the incident, a Trinamool leader said requesting anonymity: “What I have heard… It is extremely unfortunate. Bengal loves its daughters. I am sure the police are acting promptly and the culprits will be arrested. As far as the BJP is concerned, it doesn’t suit them to make such statements when we have seen how BJP-ruled states have treated women in cases of rape, and molestation.”