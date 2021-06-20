West Bengal: Fresh Covid cases drop below 2,500

NEW COVID cases in Bengal dropped below 2,500 on Saturday after over two months. In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 2,486 new cases and 55 deaths due to Covid. On April 7, the state had recorded 2,390 new Covid cases. However, the number of deaths on that day was eight. Bengal has till date recorded 14,39,215 cases. The total toll in the state stands at 17,295. As many as 2,109 persons have been discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the discharge rate to 97.28 percent. At present, there are 23,013 active cases in Bengal of which 1,059 are in safe homes and 17,942 are in home isolation.

Of 55 deaths that Bengal recorded in the past 24 hours, 10 are from North 24 Parganas and nine from Kolkata. On Thursday, a total of 53,117 more samples were tested of which 4.68 per cent were positive.

According to the health department, cumulatively, 2,85,75,055 people have been vaccinated in the state. As many as 41,71,574 have received both doses of vaccine.

On Friday, 2,06,106 people were vaccinated and cumulatively,1,86,75,055 people have so far been vaccinated.

Till today, the total confirmed mucormycosis cases reported in West Bengal stands at 59. In the past 24 hours, the five new cases of mucormycosis cases detected. However, there are 128 suspected cases of mucormycosis in the state till date. The total number of deaths till date due to this infection is 15.