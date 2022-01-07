West Bengal: Fresh Covid cases at 15,421; top cop, health officials test positive

While West Bengal is grappling with a massive surge in Covid-19 cases with the single-day count of infections touching 15,421 on Thursday, top officials of the police and health administration have tested positive for the virus.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, Director of Health Services Dr. Ajoy Chakraborty and Director of Medical Education Debashis Bhattacharya have all tested positive for Covid-19.

Heads of several hospitals and medical colleges in Kolkata and the districts have been infected with Covid, while hundreds of teachers, doctors, nurses and health workers, including the principal of NRS Medical College and the National Medical College and Hospital, have also been affected by the virus.

Dealing a further blow to the state’s health administration, about 50 workers at Swastha Bhawan have also been found positive for Covid. Till Wednesday, as many as 161 personnel of Kolkata Police had tested positive for the virus. Of the 55 police personnel posted at Bhawanipore police station, 32 are Covid positive.

Actor and TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty also tested positive on Thursday along with his entire family. Several officers of the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata, too, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Kolkata accounted for more than 40 per cent of the fresh Covid cases over the last 24 hours, while the state’s overall case positivity rate rose to 24.71 per cent, stated a bulletin issued by the state health department.