Zero-value tickets, priceless smiles: Inside the first day of West Bengal’s free bus rides for women

For Maya Som, 67, a change in government in West Bengal has translated into immediate financial relief. She regularly commutes from Rathtala near Dunlop to the bustling markets of Burrabazar to source women’s apparel, which she resells in her neighbourhood for a modest income. Monday’s journey, however, took her by surprise as she waited at the bus stop. The conductor of an air-conditioned bus on route AC 54 inquired about her destination and invited her on board.

“This AC bus is very comfortable, and it is also free. What else could you want? I do take AC buses occasionally, but the Rs 70-up, Rs 70-down journey used to cost me Rs 140 daily. Now it is completely free. This government is doing a great thing, and I am thrilled about this,” she told The Indian Express as the conductor handed her a ticket with the fare printed as zero.

Passengers boarding state-run buses across West Bengal Monday were greeted with an unexpected twist to their morning commute.As a newly launched welfare scheme came into force statewide, women passengers found themselves being handed “zero-value” tickets instead of being asked for fares, bringing immediate relief to thousands of daily commuters who spend a significant portion of their monthly income on transportation.

The initiative, one of the key promises made by the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, is expected to benefit women travelling on both short- and long-distance state-operated bus services. Authorities have implemented an interim verification process while developing a dedicated smart card system for beneficiaries. For now, women seeking to avail themselves of the facility must carry any one of the identity documents approved by the state government.

A welcome budget boost for students

Som’s sentiment was echoed by younger commuters who often find their limited budgets stretched by transport costs. Laxmi, a Class 12 student heading to Sobhabazar for her coaching classes, said that the waiver frees up a substantial portion of her pocket money.

“I am excited. It might not make a massive difference to others, but during the summer, getting on an AC bus for free is a great deal, especially for a student like me who relies on pocket money,” she said.

Similarly, Roshini Agarwal, a final-year engineering student, found the launch timing perfect for her career transition.

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“This is my first day of an internship. My office is in Sector 5, and I had initially planned to take an Uber to work every day because it’s too hot outside. But since the government introduced this new scheme, I tried the bus. The process was seamless; they did not ask me for anything complex, just issued me a printout of a zero-balance ticket. With the round-trip being completely free, it is such a relief since this is an unpaid internship,” she said.

The atmosphere inside the state transport buses was visibly lighter on day one. A male passenger in his 40s jokingly asked a conductor if there were any similar offers tailored for men, drawing smiles from the surrounding crowd.

The passenger, a clerk named Ratul Ratnakar, later explained that he harboured no resentment toward the policy. Instead, he viewed it through the lens of household economics and public safety.

“I have two daughters who travel daily as students. If they can access such services every day, it would be of great benefit. Money is not the main concern; the government should prioritise women’s safety. I also believe that the demand for state buses will gradually increase, so the government must be prepared for it. Starting an initiative is not difficult, but sustaining it is the most important aspect,” said Ratnakar.

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Strict verification looming for commuters

On the operational front, transport workers said the verification rules would be progressively tightened after launch day.

Vishnu Mondal, a state bus conductor, stated that while the first day operated on goodwill, structural checks would begin immediately to ensure that only state residents benefit.

“This first day, we are not asking for any Aadhaar card or documents. But starting tomorrow, we will require Aadhaar and other documents. Only residents of Bengal can avail this service.”

According to directions issued by the transport department, conductors and helpers are checking these documents on board. Accepted identification includes a voter identity card, PAN card, passport, driving licence, Ayushman Bharat health card, Grameen Rozgar Guarantee card, pension documents bearing a photograph, government-issued service identity cards, educational institution identity cards, proof of residence, and other approved identity documents issued by the West Bengal government. Once an ID is presented, a zero-balance ticket is issued for free travel.

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari took to social media to frame the launch as a landmark step toward women’s empowerment in the region, explicitly aligning it with central welfare philosophies.

“West Bengal takes another step forward in realising the dream of the illustrious Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to empower the nation’s women,” Adhikari posted on X.

“The women of the state have placed their faith not in fear, but in trust. To fulfil the BJP’s pre-election promise, the ‘Pledge of Trust’ (Bhorosar Shapot), and guided by the vision of respected Modi Ji, the BJP government in West Bengal has launched free travel for women in all government buses from the hills to the plains, as previously announced. The state government remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety, social progress, self-reliance, and rights of women in West Bengal,” Adhikari added.