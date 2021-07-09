West Bengal: Fourth day in row, daily surge stays below 1,000

Vaccination at Gosaba block around 100km south from Kolkata, in Sunderbans in the district of South 24 Parganas. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The state’s overall Covid-19 tally rose to 15,09,218 on Thursday, with 995 more people catching the infection in the last 24 hours. Since July 5, the state has recorded below 1,000 daily cases. Seventeen fresh fatalities also took the overall toll to 17,867, stated a bulletin issued by the state health department.

At 98, West Midnapore district topped the caseload in the last 24 hours, followed by North 24 Parganas at 93, Darjeeling at 88 and Kolkata at 87.

Jalpaiguri district in north Bengal recorded the highest number of deaths at four, followed by three in North 24 Parganas and two in Kolkata.

However, as many as 1,490 more patients were certified Covid-free on Thursday, taking the overall recovery rate to 97.75 percent. A total of 49,842 samples were tested in the last 24 hours of which 2 per cent were positive.