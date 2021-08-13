West Bengal: Four SIs named for police medal

Four sub-inspectors posted in West Bengal have been chosen for the Union Home Minister’s “Medal for Excellence in Investigation”, 2021.

The list includes three sub inspectors from Kolkata Police and another from West Bengal Police. The awardees are Sudip Kumar Das, Kaushikbrata Majumdar, Suman Sadhukhan and Jitendra Prasad.

Kaushikbrata Majumdar has been picked for his role in the investigation into the murder of an elderly woman in Gariahat by her daughter-in-law, granddaughter and her boyfriend.

The other two officers of Kolkata Police are from the Anti-Bank Fraud section. They have been chosen for the honour for taking the investigation into the ATM skimming case to its logical end. Some Romania nationals were found involved in the case.

The award, instituted in 2018, is aimed at encouraging high standards in criminal investigations and recognising excellence.