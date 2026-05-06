West Bengal: Four killed as TMC, BJP blame each other for post-poll violence

Two BJP workers were killed in New Town in North 24 Parganas and Udaynarayanpur in Howrah, while the TMC alleged that two of its party members were killed in Beleghata in Kolkata and Nanoor in Birbhum amid alleged post-poll violence across the state.

A man identified as a TMC worker was found dead in Birbhum district’s Nanoor, with party supporters alleging he was hacked to death by BJP workers. In a separate incident, the BJP alleged one of its workers was killed by miscreants associated with the TMC, while he was celebrating the party’s poll victory in Howrah’s Udaynarayanpur on Tuesday.

The family members of the TMC worker, identified as Abir Sheikh, alleged he was attacked by BJP miscreants while he was on his way back to his house. On receiving the information, a large contingent from the Nanur police station arrived at the location and cordoned off the area.

The family members of BJP worker Yadav Bor Jadhav Bor (45) alleged that while he was returning home after poll victory celebrations on Monday, he was dragged away by a group of individuals and attacked with sharp weapons, police said, adding one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In two other separate incidents, a TMC worker identified as Biswajit Pattanaik (44) was killed, while in New Town, BJP worker Madhu Mondal was killed, allegedly by TMC workers, following an argument when a victory procession of the BJP was passing by the Bhalliguri area, police said.

The TMC MLA-elect from Nanoor, Bidhan Majhi, claimed that Sheikh was an active member of the party and was killed by BJP goons in the area.

However, BJP leader Shyamapada Mondal said none of their party members was involved in the attack and police should undertake a free and fair investigation to find out the accused.

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TMC MP Sagarika Ghosh shared a video purportedly showing the body with a caption “horrifying, chilling”.

The TMC wrote on X, “Brutal murder of our party worker in Birbhum’s Nanoor. Modi’s idea of poriborton begins. Deceased name Abir SK.”

Tensions also flared in other parts of the state as TMC alleged attacks on its offices and workers following its defeat in the Assembly elections, even as the BJP appealed for calm and denied involvement.

According to TMC sources, party offices in areas including Tollygunge, Kasba, Baruipur, Kamarhati and Baranagar, as well as districts such as Howrah and Berhampore, were vandalised.

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In Beleghata, a local party office was attacked, and block president Pabitra Biswas was allegedly assaulted, while the office of councillor Sushanta Ghosh was damaged. In the Bijoygarh-Netajinagar area, the election office of former minister Aroop Biswas was ransacked, with visuals showing people kicking broken hoardings.

A former TMC councillor also alleged that he was assaulted by miscreants in Howrah district on Tuesday evening, police said. Shyamal Mitra, a former councillor of Ward No. 26 and a local TMC leader, was allegedly attacked following an altercation, they said.

Mitra has been provided medical attention, a police officer said. “We have started an investigation into the incident. Necessary action will be taken based on the findings,” the officer said.

The TMC also alleged that a party office in Hogg market was vandalised by BJP supporters using a bulldozer.

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In Jamuria and Siliguri, TMC offices were allegedly set on fire. The party also claimed that its Udaynarayanpur candidate, Samir Panja, was assaulted, and that Barrackpore candidate Raj Chakraborty and Noapara candidate Trinankur Bhattacharya were manhandled while leaving counting centres and needed CAPF escort. Maniktala candidate Shreya Pande also alleged that her election agent was attacked.

The TMC, in a post on social media, accused the BJP of orchestrating the violence. “The BJP has exposed its true face the moment it came to power. In Jalpaiguri Ward 14, BJP-backed miscreants have unleashed vandalism at our Trinamool Congress party office. This destruction and deliberate attempt to create unrest is the real face of the BJP,” it claimed.

The BJP rejected the allegations, with leader Rahul Sinha suggesting the incidents could be the result of internal rivalries within the TMC. He added that the situation was not comparable to the violence during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and that the police and central forces are now taking prompt action.

The BJP also directed its workers to avoid provocation, refrain from celebrations near TMC offices, and maintain peace.

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On its official X handle, the BJP said, “Yesterday marked a moment of freedom for West Bengal – freedom from corruption, scams, political violence, appeasement politics, and injustice. The voice of the people is clear. This decisive mandate stands for development, dignity, and justice. As citizens of West Bengal, it is now our collective responsibility to ensure the state moves forward on a path of progress, leading once again in industry, literature, cinema, and employment, and becoming truly free from political violence.”

“We appeal to all political stakeholders across parties to refrain from any form of violence or retaliation. Let us use our energies to build and strengthen our state. Let us work together to shape the West Bengal our forefathers envisioned: a land of freedom, peace, and opportunity for all,” it said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) sought reports from local authorities and warned of strict action against those involved in violence.

State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal had earlier cautioned officials against any lapses in security.

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Kolkata police have also appealed to people to stay away from sharing any misinformation “Several misleading posts are being circulated on social media by falsely linking unrelated videos and photos from other places to Kolkata after the election results. Kolkata Police is closely monitoring such content. Strict legal action is being taken against those spreading misinformation and attempting to disturb public peace. The situation in Kolkata is fully under control. Citizens are requested not to believe or share unverified posts,” read a post on X.