Monday, Oct 17, 2022

West Bengal: Forward Bloc ex-MLA Victor joins Congress

Victor reached Vidhan Bhavan around 2 pm on Monday. He was accompanied by his uncle and former minister and Forward Blok leader Hafiz Alam Sairani. Sairani is also likely to join the Congress in future, party sources claimed.

FORMER FORWARD Bloc MLA from North Bengal, Ali Imran Ramz (Victor) on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

Forward Bloc is a partner of the Left Front. Asked why he switched loyalties, Victor said, “I did not shift from left to right. Left and right are the same. Our family always with Left politics. They fought with the Congress. But now the situation has changed. The character of the Congress has also changed.”

The Forward Bloc leadership expelled Victor around two months ago.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 04:31:23 am
