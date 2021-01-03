Bengal minister escapes unhurt as mini truck hits his car

A case was registered under Kasba Police Station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage). A probe was on, police said.

State Minister Rajib Bandopadhyay’s vehicle was involved in an accident on Sunday after a truck rammed into it, police said. No injuries were reported and the truck driver was arrested, they said.

According to the police, the accident took place around 2:20 pm on Rashbehari Connector near Rajdanga Nabapally. A Tata-407 vehicle loaded with stone chips hit the official car of Bandopadhyay, who is Forest Affairs Minister. His vehicle sustained a dent after it was hit from the right side, probably in a bid by the truck driver to overtake. The minister and other co-passengers in the car were unhurt.

“Truck river Vinod Mishra (35) of Ballygunge Siding, Kolkata, was arrested and the vehicle has been seized,” added an official

A case was registered under Kasba Police Station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage). A probe was on, police said.