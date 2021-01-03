scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Bengal minister escapes unhurt as mini truck hits his car

According to the police, the accident took place around 2:20 pm on Rashbehari Connector near Rajdanga Nabapally. A Tata-407 vehicle loaded with stone chips hit the official car of Bandopadhyay, who is Forest Affairs Minister.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: January 3, 2021 10:19:27 pm
Bengal Minister accidentA case was registered under Kasba Police Station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage). A probe was on, police said.

State Minister Rajib Bandopadhyay’s vehicle was involved in an accident on Sunday after a truck rammed into it, police said. No injuries were reported and the truck driver was arrested, they said.

According to the police, the accident took place around 2:20 pm on Rashbehari Connector near Rajdanga Nabapally. A Tata-407 vehicle loaded with stone chips hit the official car of Bandopadhyay, who is Forest Affairs Minister. His vehicle sustained a dent after it was hit from the right side, probably in a bid by the truck driver to overtake. The minister and other co-passengers in the car were unhurt.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“Truck river Vinod Mishra (35) of Ballygunge Siding, Kolkata, was arrested and the vehicle has been seized,” added an official

A case was registered under Kasba Police Station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage). A probe was on, police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 03: Latest News

Advertisement