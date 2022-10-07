West Bengal flash flood: Search op on, say officials; PM, Mamata announce ex gratia for victims

A day after eight people were swept away due to a flashflood in the Mal river during Durga idol immersion near Malbazar town of Jalpaiguri district, administration and police officials on Thursday said the search operation for the missing people was still underway.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Civil Defence have been deployed for search operation, officials said.

The officials, however, maintained that they received no more reports of missing persons.

“Of the 15 injured, 10 are in hospital. The death toll is eight. A search operation is still on,” Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta said.

The incident took place around 8.30pm when several people entered the river to take part in idol immersion. The sudden rise in the water level caught them unawares and several people were swept away. A few who took shelter on a raised, grassy area in the middle of the river were rescued.

Expressing his condolences to the victims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased. “Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the PM tweeted.

“Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased…The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,” he said in another tweet.

In a series of tweets, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced compensation for the families of the deceased.