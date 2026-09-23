Bengal orders FIRs over missing Covid-time equipment at 64 health centres

The West Bengal government recently issued strict instructions to district health authorities following reports of missing and stolen medical equipment across dozens of state-run health centres. All district chief medical officers of health (CMOH) have been instructed to file FIRs after officials claimed that medical equipment worth crores of rupees, procured with Central grant funds during Covid, went missing or was embezzled.

According to an official directive issued by the Health Department, essential items, including batteries, wire boxes, and critical machinery components, have gone missing from at least 64 public health facilities. The affected locations comprise 50 sub-centres (SCs), 13 block primary health units (BPHUs), and one primary health centre (PHC). The missing assets were procured under the 15th Finance Commission Health Grants (XV FC-HG) and delivered by the West Bengal Medical Services Corporation Limited (WBMSCL).