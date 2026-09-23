Bengal orders FIRs over missing Covid-time equipment at 64 health centres

The West Bengal government recently issued strict instructions to district health authorities following reports of missing and stolen medical equipment across dozens of state-run health centres. All district chief medical officers of health (CMOH) have been instructed to file FIRs after officials claimed that medical equipment worth crores of rupees, procured with Central grant funds during Covid, went missing or was embezzled.
According to an official directive issued by the Health Department, essential items, including batteries, wire boxes, and critical machinery components, have gone missing from at least 64 public health facilities. The affected locations comprise 50 sub-centres (SCs), 13 block primary health units (BPHUs), and one primary health centre (PHC). The missing assets were procured under the 15th Finance Commission Health Grants (XV FC-HG) and delivered by the West Bengal Medical Services Corporation Limited (WBMSCL).
Department officials stated that the absence of these critical components has halted the installation and commissioning of necessary medical machinery across several facilities.
“Facility custodians must immediately file an FIR with local police authorities upon detecting any missing or stolen equipment. A full incident report including facility details, item descriptions, delivery dates, discovery dates, and designated custodian names must be submitted to the Health Department through the respective chief medical officer of health (CMOH),” read the order copy.
Facility-level investigations will be conducted to fix individual responsibility, and administrative proceedings will be initiated against custodians found negligent in their duties. The state government has also authorised direct financial penalties to recover lost public funds.
“Where permitted under service rules, the government will seek full recovery of the cost of lost or stolen items directly from the salary or remuneration of negligent personnel. District CMOHs have been instructed to pass these directives to all block medical officers of health (BMOHs), community health officers (CHOs), and facility heads for strict compliance, alongside maintaining rigorous stock and movement registers for all state-supplied equipment,” the order further said.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More