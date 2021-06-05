West Bengal: ‘Firing’ near BJP leader’s home, claims party MP

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Friday alleged that shots were fired outside the house of a local BJP leader in Bhatapara in North 24 Parganas last night. The BJP leader alleged that “goons” backed by the TMC were behind the incident.

In the morning, Singh was seen entering into a verbal altercation with local TMC leaders after he protested against the incident. “The TMC is trying to terrorise our leaders and workers by indulging in illegal activities. This needs to stop. The police have turned into a mute spectator,” said Singh. TMC leaders were not available for comment on the matter.