Bengal Fire dept procures 4 firefighting robots, awaits CM nod for use

The West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services on Thursday completed test on four newly procured robotic firefighting equipment.

The test was conducted at Brigade Parade Ground behind Elliot Park in presence of Fire Minister Sujit Bose, DG Fire Jag Mohan and other senior officers of the fire directorate.

If everything works out as planned, the robots will be pressed into service from this month itself.

“The testing has been done. Now, once the Chief Minister gives a nod we will start using these. The department will be able to use the robots using a monitor. The robot can fight fire from a distance of 100 metres. They can spray water through pipes, which will be connected with the water point,” Bose told The Indian Express.

These robots will help the city fight any kind of emergency. They are designed to fight fire, mainly in the areas where it becomes difficult for human firefighters to get through.

According to Bose, the city is full of crowded places with narrow lanes, which are more prone to fire. These robots, which are equipped with cameras and focus light along with a wireless control system, will be able to douse fire from a distance of 100 metre.

“They have a four-hour battery back-up, which will be useful in case of emergency,” said an official. Firefighters often face difficulties in controlling blaze, as emission of smoke makes it further difficult for them to enter the affected spots. Hence, the government had decided to purchase the fire robots, added the official.

It can sprinkle water up to a height of 80-100 feet. The robots also come with installed cameras, which can easily detect fire points.

“During fire accidents, chances of explosion are high or even the temperature recorded is very high. In such cases, people’s lives are also at risk. These robots are equipped with thermal imaging camera with which it will be easy to estimate the inside temperature,” DG Fire Jag Mohan told The Indian Express. The robots can sprinkle water from all sides.

“Apart from these robots we have also added 100 bikes, which will have water tankers and will reach to places where big fire engines cannot enter,” said Bose. Robot firefighters will be used for the first time in Bengal.

