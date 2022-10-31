West Bengal: Fifth phase of Duare Sarkar starts tomorrow

In an attempt to reach out to more people ahead of the panchayat elections in the state, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government is going to start the fifth phase of the ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at your doorsteps) programme from Tuesday (November 1).

At least 20 percent of the camps will be in mobile mode.

An official in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department said this time the 100-day work under the MGNREGA has been excluded from the programme since the central government is not releasing funds under the scheme.

In earlier phases, application forms for job cards were distributed in the camps. The state government had started the initiative ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.

A total of 27 services will be available in the camps. New services involving land lease, new electricity connections and partial waiver of bill arrears, have been included.

Since applying for land lease is quite a daunting task, people can apply for the same at the camps. Also, those who have electricity arrears for a long time can settle these without submitting the bills through a private firm, an official said.

A senior official said, “It will not only make the government understand grievances of people but also help the ruling party to gain their confidence ahead of the panchayat elections.”