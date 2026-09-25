Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announces measures for farmers, including power subsidy

The announcements formed part of a wider speech in which Adhikari also targeted the previous government over alleged corruption in sand mining, the 100-day rural employment scheme, and housing.(Express File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Friday announced a series of measures for farmers, including a special financial package for potato growers, assured procurement of paddy, and annual electricity subsidies of up to Rs 30,000 for more than four lakh farmers.

Speaking at a public meeting in East Burdwan, Adhikari said the special package for potato farmers would be announced before the next cultivation season begins in December.

He said the government would ensure procurement of all the paddy that farmers offer for sale, without specifying the procurement mechanism or the financial allocation for the measures he announced.

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Adhikari alleged that policies of the previous Trinamool Congress government had disrupted potato exports and caused difficulties for farmers and traders. “In the past, potato exports were obstructed, and traders were subjected to oppression.”