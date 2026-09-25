Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announces measures for farmers, including power subsidy

4 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 25, 2026 05:19 PM IST
The announcements formed part of a wider speech in which Adhikari also targeted the previous government over alleged corruption in sand mining, the 100-day rural employment scheme, and housing.(Express File Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Friday announced a series of measures for farmers, including a special financial package for potato growers, assured procurement of paddy, and annual electricity subsidies of up to Rs 30,000 for more than four lakh farmers.
Speaking at a public meeting in East Burdwan, Adhikari said the special package for potato farmers would be announced before the next cultivation season begins in December.
He said the government would ensure procurement of all the paddy that farmers offer for sale, without specifying the procurement mechanism or the financial allocation for the measures he announced.
Adhikari alleged that policies of the previous Trinamool Congress government had disrupted potato exports and caused difficulties for farmers and traders. “In the past, potato exports were obstructed, and traders were subjected to oppression.”
Attack on TMC
The announcements formed part of a wider speech in which Adhikari also targeted the previous government over alleged corruption in sand mining, the 100-day rural employment scheme, and housing.
He alleged that illegal sand extraction had diverted revenue through smuggling and said all sand ghats would be auctioned to bring greater transparency.
“Previously, money generated from smuggling sand extracted from illegal quarries used to be sent to Camac Street. Now, transparency will be ensured by auctioning off all sand quarries, so that the revenue can be used to build roads, schools, and hospitals.”
On rural employment, Adhikari alleged that funds under the older Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Jal Jeevan Mission had been misappropriated. He said the government planned to guarantee 125 days of work and create one lakh jobs, paying Rs 34,500 per job.
Leader of the Mamata Banerjee faction and MLA Kunal Ghosh called the allegations “completely baseless”. “I don’t know why the chief minister says such things. Because, previously, whenever the BJP alleged such things, those became either “Bhalo Trinamool” or joined BJP,” Ghosh added.
Jobs, graft and industry
Referring to the cancellation of around 26,000 appointments, he said the recruitment process would be made more transparent. “A transparent recruitment process will be ensured by introducing the rule of taking the carbon copy home and reducing the marks for the oral examination.”
On housing, Adhikari warned that those found responsible for corruption would have to return the money and face imprisonment.
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He also spoke about attracting industrial investment to West Bengal, saying the state needed a more industry-friendly environment.
Referring to his meeting with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, he said the group would make major investments in five sectors in Bengal. He also cited a Rs 700-crore factory in Howrah and claimed Shyam Steel would invest Rs 15,000 crore.
Towards the end of his speech, Adhikari spoke against child marriage and called for action against those facilitating marriages involving minors. “If girls aged 12 or 13 are married off, no one will be spared, whether they are a kazi, a rogue, or a priest. Any abuse against mothers and sisters will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”
He also called for measures to prevent cattle smuggling, strengthen border security and make West Bengal drug-free.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More