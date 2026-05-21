West Bengal Falta repoll: 20.47% turnout till 9 am; polling largely peaceful

Repolling started in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency on Thursday morning amid a large deployment of police and central forces. According to the Election Commission of India, 20.47 per cent of the electorate cast their votes till 9 am, and no major untoward incidents have been reported so far.

Huge voter queues were seen at almost every polling booth in the morning.

Jhuma Paul, a 54-year-old resident of the Belsingha area, said the atmosphere in the polling booth had changed.

“We are now free to cast our votes. Nobody is forcing us. Since 2016, we had never cast our votes freely. In the last Lok Sabha election, TMC goons installed a camera in front of the EVM. The day before polling, their men came on bikes and said that those not voting for their party would have to face consequences. They were watching the EVM through the camera. Anyone seen voting for an Opposition candidate would be beaten once outside the booth. But now we are voting freely, and nobody has intimidated us,” Paul said.