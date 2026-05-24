West Bengal Falta repoll: ‘Pushpa’ Jahangir fourth, Left second, BJP cruises to victory

Jahangir Khan pulled out of the repoll, stating that CM Suvendu Adhikari had promised a 'special package' for Falta. (Photo: Facebook/JahangirKhanTMC).

At the end of the sixth round of counting on Sunday, the BJP is leading in the repoll in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency by 19,701 votes. The BJP candidate has secured 37,474 votes, the CPM candidate 17,773 votes, and the Congress nominee 3,784 votes. The TMC’s Jahangir Khan, who withdrew from the race after the deadline, has got 1,904 votes, dropping to fourth position.

Till the third round, the BJP candidate had a lead of more than 14,000 votes. The BJP got 21,583, the CPM 7,346, and the Congress 1,470 votes till the third round.

Lawyer Debangshu Panda is the BJP candidate. The CPM and Congress candidates are Shambhu Kurmi and Abdul Rezzak Molla, respectively.