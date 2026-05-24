West Bengal Falta repoll: ‘Pushpa’ Jahangir fourth, Left second, BJP cruises to victory

At the end of the sixth round of counting on Sunday, the BJP is leading in the repoll in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency by 19,701 votes. The BJP candidate has secured 37,474 votes, the CPM candidate 17,773 votes, and the Congress nominee 3,784 votes. The TMC’s Jahangir Khan, who withdrew from the race after the deadline, has got 1,904 votes, dropping to fourth position.
Till the third round, the BJP candidate had a lead of more than 14,000 votes. The BJP got 21,583, the CPM 7,346, and the Congress 1,470 votes till the third round.
Lawyer Debangshu Panda is the BJP candidate. The CPM and Congress candidates are Shambhu Kurmi and Abdul Rezzak Molla, respectively.
The counting of votes is underway at Diamond Harbour Women’s University. There are 21 rounds of counting scheduled across 19 tables. No TMC agent has arrived at the counting centre in Falta, whereas agents from all other parties have arrived.
The Election Commission decided to hold a repoll in Falta after the Opposition alleged huge anomalies during the vote on April 29.
The TMC’s Jahangir Khan, who had likened himself to Telugu film hero“Pushpa” ahead of the initial election, announced his decision to withdraw from the repoll two days before the vote.
Jahangir Khan’s last-moment withdrawal led to sharp criticism of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee from within the party and intensified scrutiny of his leadership. Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, under which Falta falls.
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“We will not bow to him. This is Bengal; if he is ‘Singham’, I am ‘Pushpa’. No amount of threat or coercion by the BJP-appointed police officials from Uttar Pradesh will be allowed in Falta,” Jahangir Khan thundered late last month, a day after Uttar Pradesh police officer Ajay Pal Sharma, an “encounter specialist” hailed as “Singham” on social media, had arrived at his home in Falta looking for him. The IPS officer also warned Khan against poll-related violence.
However, Jahangir pulled out of the repoll, stating that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had promised a “special package” for the constituency.
After Jahangir Khan’s announcement, it was expected that the repoll contest would be between the BJP’s Debangshu Panda and the CPM’s Shambhu Kurmi. The field in Falta is now virtually open for the BJP, which has won 207 seats in the Assembly elections. A victory in Falta would take its total seat count to 208.
A close confidant of Banerjee, Jahangir Khan had given the TMC second-in-command a lead of over 1 lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
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Thirty-five companies of central forces were present in the constituency for the May 21 repoll and counting.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
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Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
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Education
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Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
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