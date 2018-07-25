West bengal: Eye on 2019, BJP to take out 3 rallies at year end

The BJP leader said that the party has appointed observers in different districts to come up with strategies. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Used for representational purpose) The BJP leader said that the party has appointed observers in different districts to come up with strategies. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Used for representational purpose)

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is planning to take out three Jansampark Yatras at the end of this year. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said the three rallies will culminate in a public meeting in Kolkata, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from the yatras, smaller rallies will also be taken out in every Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency in the state.

“We have decided to take out at least three Jansampark Yatras in Bengal at the end of this year. Our focus will be to restore democracy in Bengal and to accelerate the development process here under the leadership of Modi ji. The three big rallies will conclude in Kolkata, which will be attended by Modi ji,” Ghosh told reporters at the end of a two-day organisational meeting in Asansol. “We will also re-launch the membership drive through missed calls,” he said.

The BJP leader said that the party has appointed observers in different districts to come up with strategies to win the “hung panchayats” in the state.

“Our party has won in 300 gram panchayats and we have opportunities to form panchayat boards in 100 more gram panchayats. We will try to prevent the TMC from forming the boards in the hung panchayats,” he said. Ghosh further said that the state party unit is focusing on recruiting leaders who have people’s backing from other parties.

