‘Will win more than 226 seats’: Mamata rejects exit polls

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also thanked her party workers for their efforts during the West Bengal Assembly Elections. (Photo: Facebook/Mamata Banerjee)

In a video message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rejected the exit polls and alleged that the BJP paid a section of media to run such data. She also said Trinamool Congress (TMC) will win more than 226 of the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal.

Banerjee added that the central forces, brought in during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, were “working as BJP agents” under “direct instruction from Amit Shah”. The chief minister further added that the BJP paid the media to show botched up figures in order to hit the morale of the party workers and stop a probable downslide in the share market.