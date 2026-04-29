West Bengal Exit Poll Results Live: Will TMC retain power or BJP make inroads? Exit poll results will be out shortly

West Bengal Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari fights polls against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur constituency. (Express photos)
West Bengal Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: As the second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly polls is ongoing on Wednesday, it remains to be seen whether the TMC will retain power or BJP will make inroads. Following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the eastern state recorded historic voter turnout of 91% in the first phase. In a short while, the exit polls results for West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 will trickle in.
What’s at stake: For the BJP, the election is a real test of whether anti-incumbency, corruption charges and citizenship politics can breach the ruling party’s strongest wall. For the TMC, a win means a record fourth straight term.
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What history shows: In every Assembly poll since the TMC first came to power in 2011, the party has managed to increase its seat tally: from 184 in 2011 to 215 in 2021, still well above the 148-seat majority mark in the 294-member House. Though the TMC received a jolt in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 18 seats compared to the TMC’s 22 out of 42, the ruling party was able to recover to 29 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls against the BJP’s 12.
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