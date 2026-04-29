West Bengal Exit Poll Results Live: Will TMC retain power or BJP make inroads? Exit poll results will be out shortly

West Bengal Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari fights polls against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur constituency. (Express photos)

West Bengal Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: As the second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly polls is ongoing on Wednesday, it remains to be seen whether the TMC will retain power or BJP will make inroads. Following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the eastern state recorded historic voter turnout of 91% in the first phase. In a short while, the exit polls results for West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 will trickle in.

What’s at stake: For the BJP, the election is a real test of whether anti-incumbency, corruption charges and citizenship politics can breach the ruling party’s strongest wall. For the TMC, a win means a record fourth straight term.

Story continues below this ad What history shows: In every Assembly poll since the TMC first came to power in 2011, the party has managed to increase its seat tally: from 184 in 2011 to 215 in 2021, still well above the 148-seat majority mark in the 294-member House. Though the TMC received a jolt in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 18 seats compared to the TMC’s 22 out of 42, the ruling party was able to recover to 29 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls against the BJP’s 12. Live Updates Apr 29, 2026 04:08 PM IST West Bengal Exit Poll Results Live: West Bengal electorate trimmed by 11.63% Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by the Election Commission, a total of 91 lakh names were cut from West Bengal's electoral rolls beginning October last year. In total, the West Bengal electorate was trimmed by 11.63%. Out of those deletions, 58 lakh were cut in the draft stage, with the EC saying those electors had either died, shifted, were enrolled in multiple places or were absent during the enumeration phase of the SIR in November and December last year. Hence, with the denominator being reduced, the turnout was expected to be higher this time. Apr 29, 2026 04:03 PM IST West Bengal Exit Poll Results Live: West Bengal had highest-ever voter turnout in first phase In the first phase of Assembly polls held on April 23, West Bengal recorded its highest ever turnout at 91% and such a difference in trend is attributed to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls held ahead of the polls. Apr 29, 2026 03:57 PM IST West Bengal Exit Poll Results Live: Second phase of polling ongoing, exit poll results will be out in few hours Hello and welcome to West Bengal Exit Poll Results live blog! After weeks of fireworks between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal goes for the second and final phase of the Assembly polls today. Amid incidents of sporadic violence, the 142 constituencies recorded over 76% voter turnout at 3 PM. Once the voting is over, poll research organisations will start publishing their predictions. The West Bengal Assembly Election results will be out on May 4 and the exit poll results will aid in predicting the people' verdict. Stay tuned here for updates on West Bengal Exit Poll Results

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