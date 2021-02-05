West Bengal: Ex-ED official summoned in forgery case

According to the police, they will collect handwriting samples of Kumar and compare them with exhibits.

Bidhannagar police on Thursday summoned Manoj Kumar, former assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with forged signatures of agency’s officers.

According to the police, they will collect handwriting samples of Kumar and compare them with exhibits. “We are also looking for other persons, including former ED officers, in this context,” said an officer of Bidhannagar North police station.

The ED had in September last year filed a complaint with the state police alleging that signatures on some of its documents were forged and used to extort people accused in some cases.