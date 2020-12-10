TMC releases 10-year report card, says ‘primary weapon’ for 2021 polls will be development

In its report card, the TMC emphasised that the Mamata Banerjee-led government worked towards social welfare of all communities (Express photo)

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday said its “primary weapon” for the 2021 assembly elections would be the developmental activities taken up by the Mamata Banerjee government in the past ten years.

Releasing a “report card” on its 10-year rule in West Bengal, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said TMC leaders and workers would reach out to around 10 million households in the next few days as a part of Bongodhhoni (Sound of Bengal) — one of the biggest outreach programmes launched by the TMC.

The event was attended by top ministers like Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shovondev Chattopadhyay, Indranil Sen besides MPs Sudip Banerjee and Derek O’Brien . At the event, the party also highlighted the “Duare Sarkar” (government at doorstep) outreach programme, which will ensure people receive the benefits of 11 state-run welfare schemes.

“The party will start ‘Bongodhhoni yatra’ from tomorrow. We will campaign on the basis of our development work in all 294 assembly constituencies. Around 950 teams of our party will travel more than 2.5 lakh km across the state and will spread the word on what our government did in these 9 years,” said Partha Chatterjee.

In its report card, the TMC emphasised that the Mamata Banerjee-led government worked towards social welfare of all communities while ensuring social equality. The report also highlighted a dozen government programmes — Khadya Sathi, Swasthya Sathi, caste certificates, Sikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposili Bandhu, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Aikyashree, MGNREGS, and Krishak Bandhu — and how they played a role in social development of the state since the TMC came to power in 2011.

The Opposition, however, said there was nothing in the report card about industrialisation as well as law and order situation of the state.

