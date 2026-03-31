West Bengal elections: MP Santanu Thakur’s wife, ex-Congressman Santosh Pathak in BJP’s fourth list; Maynaguri candidate changed

With the West Bengal Assembly elections just weeks away, the BJP unveiled its fourth list of 13 candidates on Tuesday. The names for six more constituencies are yet to be declared, with discussions still underway.

The fourth list includes key constituencies such as Sitai, Magrahat, and Garbeta, and names candidates such as Soma Thakur, Santosh Pathak, former IPS officer Debashis Dhar, and journalist Manav Guha. The BJP has also changed one of its candidates.

While Soma Thakur, the wife of Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, has been fielded from Bagda in the North 24 Parganas district, Santosh Pathak, the former Congress councillor who joined the BJP last week, has been given a ticket from Chowrangee in the Kolkata district.