West Bengal elections: BJP files complaint with EC against Mamata Banerjee, seeks 48-hour campaign ban
Dr Rajesh Kumar, a retired IPS officer and BJP candidate from Jagatdal constituency, has accused Mamata Banerjee of an alleged ‘sustained, multi-stage attack’ on the central forces deployed in the state.
A BJP candidate contesting the West Bengal Assembly elections on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of multiple violations, including a breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and sought a 48-hour campaign ban on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo.
In his comprehensive 29-page complaint, Dr Rajesh Kumar, a retired IPS officer and BJP candidate from Jagatdal constituency, has alleged multiple violations of the MCC, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a series of alleged inflammatory remarks made by Banerjee during the 2026 election cycle.
The development came a day before the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday. The second phase will be held on April 29.
In response to these allegations, the BJP requested several stringent actions from the Election Commission. The complaint prays for the withdrawal of her ‘star campaigner’ status and the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against her for incitement to violence. The petition also calls for enhanced Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployment in sensitive wards of the Jagatdal constituency and mandates the videographic recording of all her future public meetings to ensure compliance with the law.
The crux of the complaint centres on an alleged “sustained, multi-stage attack” on the CAPF. According to the document, during a speech on April 21, Banerjee used “culturally coded metaphors” to threaten central forces with physical harm, specifically mentioning dishes like dhokar dalna (deception), bichuti (stinging nettle), and neem as euphemisms for physical retaliation.
The complaint argued that these statements were operational directives intended to incite violence and obstruct public servants from performing their duties.
Further, the complaint states a specific “harassment protocol” allegedly encouraged by Banerjee. The complaint alleged she instructed women voters to confront CAPF personnel and file FIRs based on “manufactured pretexts” of molestation if they were stopped at polling booths. It asserted that this strategy was a deliberate attempt to subvert the electoral process by disabling the presence of central forces through vexatious criminal proceedings, thereby creating an atmosphere of intimidation.
The complaint cited a “call for counter-retaliation” during a speech where Banerjee allegedly questioned the deployment of various military and paramilitary wings. “I have never seen an election like this. They have brought the military… They have brought CRPF, they have brought CAPF, they have brought BSF. They have brought ITBP… All of them are BJP’s favoured people. And having brought them, they are saying they will rig the vote, loot the EVM… Remember, in Bengal, we survive inch by inch; to capture this place is not so easy. If they loot people’s votes, people will hit back,” Banerjee allegedly said.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More