Clashes erupt between TMC, BJP workers in Barrackpore, other areas of West Bengal

A day after BJP managed to breach the Trinamool Congress citadel and made deep inroads in West Bengal, violence, arson and skirmishes between workers of the two parties were reported from Kankinara, under Barrackpore Lok Sabha Constituency, Purulia, Titagarh, New Town, Narayangarh and Tufanganj in Cooch Behar.

From just two seats in 2014, BJP secured a thumping win in 18 of 42 constituencies, garnering a 40 per cent vote share.

Tension started brewing in Kankinara, which falls under Bhatpara Assembly constituency and voted in the bypolls, as soon as results started trickling in of a BJP win.

While BJP supporters claimed they were attacked by TMC workers, the other side said saffron party members ransacked several houses in the area. More than 100 people, mostly BJP supporters, have been arrested from Barrackpore.

On Friday, BJP winning candidate from Barrackpore and TMC turncoat Arjun Singh visited the victims and appealed for peace. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said Singh had been facing police torture since polling day and was also attacked by TMC workers.

“As far as Barrackpore is concerned police have been torturing Arjun Singh since election day. He was attacked by TMC supporters. If violence takes place, BJP will not keep mum. We will answer each one in their own language,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told The Indian Express.

A huge contingent of security personnel have been deployed in the area and continuous raids were being conducted to trace the troublemakers, police said.

“Since last night the area is tense again. Houses have been ransacked. Our workers have been attacked. BJP goons are disturbing peace of the area. This is why perhaps people voted then,” a TMC leader, who did not want to be identified, said.

In Purulia, a BJP leader suffered bullet injuries during violence while clashes between TMC and BJP workers were also reported from Titagarh, New Town, Narayangarh and Tufanganj in Cooch Behar.

The fresh violence comes after campaigning for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal saw pitched battles between the BJP and TMC student wing workers on the streets of Kolkata during BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow in the city, leading to desecration of a bust of Vidyasagar.

