West Bengal polls: BJP’s Arjun Singh alleges TMC firing at local leader’s house before counting

On the eve of the West Bengal Assembly election results, Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate for Noapara, Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC)-backed miscreants opened fire at the house of a local BJP leader.

The alleged shooting took place around 12.05 am at the home of Kundan Singh, the secretary of the BJP’s Barrackpore organisational district. Arjun Singh released CCTV footage of the incident on ‘X’, identifying the attackers as Akash Choudhary alias Golu and Aman Choudhary.

He claimed the duo arrived on a motorcycle with the “intention to kill” Kundan Singh. According to the BJP candidate, one round was fired, and one of the suspects attempted to force his way into the house before fleeing.