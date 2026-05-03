West Bengal polls: BJP’s Arjun Singh alleges TMC firing at local leader’s house before counting

On the eve of the West Bengal Assembly election results, Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate for Noapara, Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC)-backed miscreants opened fire at the house of a local BJP leader.
The alleged shooting took place around 12.05 am at the home of Kundan Singh, the secretary of the BJP’s Barrackpore organisational district. Arjun Singh released CCTV footage of the incident on ‘X’, identifying the attackers as Akash Choudhary alias Golu and Aman Choudhary.
He claimed the duo arrived on a motorcycle with the “intention to kill” Kundan Singh. According to the BJP candidate, one round was fired, and one of the suspects attempted to force his way into the house before fleeing.
Last night under 107- Noapara Assembly Constituency, at about 12.05 AM, two armed criminals namely Akash Choudhary alias Golu and Aman Choudhary, patronised by @AITCofficial, reached on a motorbike at the house of Kundan Singh, the Secretary of the Barrackpore Organisational… pic.twitter.com/LnkxSGVqaM
“These criminals are notorious history-sheeters from Garulia. Their names were previously submitted to the Election Commission,” Singh posted, further alleging that the suspects were detained on polling day but released later that evening.
Speaking to the media, Kundan Singh claimed the attackers are closely linked to the TMC “We have identified them. They are close to TMC; we even have photos of them being greeted with sweets by the TMC candidate, Trinankur Bhattacharya,” he alleged.
Trinankur Bhattacharya, the TMC candidate from Noapara, denied any involvement. “I am unaware of this incident. We do not know who did this, but whoever is involved must be arrested immediately,” Bhattacharya said. He countered the BJP’s narrative by claiming that TMC counting agents were also facing threats without police intervention.
Following a site visit and preliminary investigation, the Noapara police confirmed the arrests of both Akash and Aman Choudhary on the Kalyani Highway. Police sources indicated that the duo will be produced in court, where investigators will seek their custody for further interrogation.
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Arjun Singh, who rushed to the spot following the shooting, accused the local leadership of using criminals to intimidate BJP workers ahead of the high-stakes counting day. He has formally requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal to intervene and ensure the safety of his party’s representatives.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More