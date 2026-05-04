From fish curry to jhaalmuri, sandesh: How BJP celebrated its historic Bengal win

Saffron clouds of aabir hung over counting centres across West Bengal Monday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was headed for a huge victory in the Bengal Assembly elections 2026, its supporters celebrated not just with drums and dancing, but with a distinctly Bengali spread that carried its own political messaging.
At the BJP’s office on 6, Murlidhar Sen Lane in Kolkata, however, the mood was more local in flavour as supporters tucked into jhaalmuri, echoing a moment from the campaign trail when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stopped to eat the snack in Jhargram.
During the West Bengal election campaign, the Trinamool Congress had warned people that a BJP government would curb consumption of fish and meat—claims party supporters appeared eager to counter.
In Alipore, as early leads came in, celebrations featured chicken biryani, fish, and jalebi.
“It was a lie spread against the BJP. Everyone can eat whatever they want, be it fish or meat,” said one supporter.
Story continues below this ad
Inside the BJP office in Salt Lake, the menu was even more deliberate: rice, dal, vegetables, and quintessential Bengali dishes like fish head curry and katla fish curry, served to nearly 300 people. “In Bengal, every auspicious occasion begins with fish. Today is a very auspicious day for us and that is why the BJP will celebrate it with fish,” a senior BJP leader said.
Dessert, too, carried regional pride. Alongside laddoos and rosogollas, a senior leader said they have ordered 20 kg of sandesh. “Because sandesh is a traditional sweet of West Bengal and that is how we will celebrate the win”.
For state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, the symbolism was clear. “Fish and rice are Bengali dishes, and that is what is being served to the people. The TMC used to say that Delhi would bring its culture to West Bengal, but just see now, jhaalmuri has now reached Delhi. This is Bengal,” said Majumdar.
BJP workers and supporters also unfurled a 60-foot party flag, adding to celebrations across Kolkata.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More