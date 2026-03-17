It’s official! Round 2 of Mamata-Suvendu clash in Bhabanipur this election

TMC fields Adhikari’s former aide against him in Nandigram.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Atri Mitra
4 min readKolkataMar 17, 2026 10:00 PM IST
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It’s official. The West Bengal Assembly election will once again see a titanic clash between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari. Unlike five years ago, when the TMC supremo accepted the BJP’s challenge and contested against Adhikari in the latter’s stronghold of Nandigram, and lost by a whisker, this time, it’s the other way round.

A day ago, the BJP announced to field the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, from his traditional Nandigram seat as well as Bhabanipur, which has been represented by Mamata Banerjee for the last 15 years, in a bid to set the stage for a high-voltage contest that would once again redefine the Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, as Mamata Banerjee, flanked by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and state TMC chief Subrata Bakshi, released the list of 291 candidates at her Kalighat residence, her name figured in the list for Bhabanipur.

“This time we will win Bhabanipur with the maximum number of votes,” Mamata Banerjee said when asked about the challenge posed by the BJP.

The TMC, on the other hand, has decided to field a former aide of Adhikari against the BJP leader in his Nandigram seat.

Pabitra Kar, who was once considered close to Adhikari, joined the TMC on Tuesday morning. Hours later, when the TMC released its candidate list, Kar was named as the party’s candidate for the Nandigram seat – making it another protege-turned-rival contest.

Kar, a former panchayat pradhan of Boyal-1 gram panchayat in Nandigram-2 block of Purba Medinipur district, returned to the TMC in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

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The TMC, in a social media post, said Kar was “dissatisfied with the BJP’s anti-people stance”.

Kar had followed Adhikari and quit the TMC in November 2020 to join the BJP. Sources said that he played a significant role in consolidating the BJP’s organisational structure in the Boyal-1 area and was believed to have been instrumental in helping Adhikari defeat Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram – Adhikari had won by a slender margin of 1,956 votes – five years ago.

After Mamata’s defeat in Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly polls, senior TMC leader Shovandeb Chattopadhyay vacated the Bhabanipur seat to allow the party supremo to contest the by-election. Mamata won the bypoll with a margin of more than 58,000 votes or nearly 72 per cent of the vote share, and returned to the Assembly.

Five years later, the BJP sees an opening in Bhabanipur.

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Following the revision of electoral rolls during the SIR process in the state, more than 44,000 electors (over 20 per cent) were deleted in the Bhabanipur constituency. The final rolls raised this figure to around 47,000, with about 14,000 names pending for “adjudication”.

The scale of deletions has acquired political significance as it is roughly 11,000 fewer than the over 58,000-vote margin with which Banerjee had won the 2021 bypoll.

TMC leaves 3 seats Anit Thapa in Hills

Meanwhile, the list of 291 candidates released by the TMC has a few surprises and experiments. The TMC has left three Assembly seats – Kalimpong, Kurseong, and Darjeeling — out of the 294 for Anit Thapa’s Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha.

The TMC has retained 135 MLAs and dropped 74. There are 15 other MLAs who have been retained, but their seats have been changed.

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Several senior ministers — Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, and Chandrima Bhattacharya — have been renominated from their constituencies.

Olympian and Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman has been fielded from Rajganj, while former cricketer Shib Shankar Pal has been nominated from Tufanganj. Actor-politician Soham Chakraborty has been shifted to Tehatta, and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh will make his Assembly poll debut from Beliaghata.

Among the prominent exclusions from the list are Barasat MLA Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Behala West legislator Partha Chatterjee, and Beliaghata MLA Paresh Pal.

The party also included younger faces like Shreya Pandey from Maniktala and Sirsan Banerjee, son of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, from Uttarpara.

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“We will contest 291 seats and win more than 226,” Mamata Banerjee asserted.

In the 2021 Assembly election, the TMC had won 215 of the 294 seats, later raising its tally to 225 through defections and bypoll victories.

(With PTI)

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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